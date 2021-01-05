Sarah Hyland and Joe Keery Make a Surprise Appearance in the Latest Taco Bell Ad

Bringing together a delightfully frightening aesthetic and some exceptionally scripted scenes, the clip promoting the sorely missed Nacho Fries has already garnered a considerable fan base. But so, who are the actors appearing in the commercial?

A horror movie-style commercial about the return of the much-dreaded cravings? That's "The Craving — Nacho Fries," the latest Taco Bell ad, in a nutshell.

'The Craving – Nacho Fries' features Sarah Hyland and Joe Keery.

The brilliant commercial builds on a simple premise: Unable to forget his favorite-ever meal, the Nacho Fries, a famished twentysomething sets out on a trip to a beautifully furnished mansion with an eerie atmosphere.

Upon arrival, he begins to see harrowing visions — in which the unforgettable Nacho Fries take center stage. In one scene, they suddenly materialize in the fireplace, while in another, he catches a glance of his mirror reflection, with some Nacho Fries firmly fixed in his left hand.

Once he staggers down into the pitch-black basement, he discovers stacks and stacks' worth of "Mexican Spices." The maddening trip reaches its peak once the lone man lets out a desperate cry for help. "You don't consume me. I consume you," the man shrieks.

The commercial features Sarah Hyland and Joe Keery. It was created by Deutsch LA and produced by Live Más Productions, the brains behind "Web of Fries," "Web of Fries II: Franchise Wars," and "Taco Bell: Nacho Fries: Retrieval." Jeremy Saulnier served as the director.

