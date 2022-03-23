Who Is 'The Endgame' Star Jordan Johnson-Hinds? You've Probably Seen Him Before

The actor also starred as Keon Colby in the Canadian medical drama Nurses, which NBC broadcast to U.S. viewers in 2020. The show aired for two seasons in Canada, but only the first season was shown in the United States due to low ratings.

Jordan also had a recurring role during Seasons 6 and 7 of USA's Suits. (The NBC trend continues, as USA is under the NBCUniversal banner.) Jordan took on the role of Oliver Grady, the young lawyer who Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) mentored at the legal clinic. Oliver stopped appearing after the Season 7 finale, presumably because that episode saw Mike and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) move to Seattle before Markle joined the British Royal Family.

See more of Jordan Johnson-Hinds when new episodes of The Endgame air on Mondays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.