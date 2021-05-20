Miller's Son Gets Into Some Shady Business in 'Chicago P.D.'By Jamie Lerner
May. 19 2021, Published 11:07 p.m. ET
Things are heating up in Chicago P.D., and as we near the season finale of Season 8, things get messy for one of the newer recurring characters. Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) came onto the show to reform the police. Little did we know that her chemistry with Voight would be out of this world.
So when one tragedy strikes in Miller’s direction regarding her son, Voight (Jason Beghe) is more than willing to jump on board and solve the case. And that’s exactly what happens in “The Right Thing” when something shady goes on with Miller’s son, but who is Miller’s son on Chicago P.D.?
Miller’s son gets into something shady in ‘Chicago P.D.’
In an exclusive look at “The Right Thing,” Voight is being followed by a mysterious car. Voight of course knows how to handle this, so he gets the car to face him head-on and pulls out his gun. As he opens the driver’s seat, he exclaims, “Darrell Miller!” And the young man explains, “I need your help. Intelligence unit sergeant. My mom told me about you. I thought maybe you could help.”
Voight hurries him along and he continues, “I owe some people a lot of money. If I don’t pay them soon, they’re going to kill me.” This gives us a major clue into what’s happening in Chicago P.D. this week since it seems like Miller’s son gets into some hot water.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ episode is dedicated to figuring out what’s going on with Miller’s son.
All we know about Miller’s son is that he’s a grown man and his name is Darrell. Plus, he got mixed up in some shady business. But in the trailer for “The Right Thing,” we see the P.D. go on high alert when they learn that Miller’s son has been taken.
Miller goes right to Voight, and he decides to shut down Chicago. No one is going in or out while the P.D. is on the hunt for Darrell. However, at this point, we don’t really know who he is or what he’s gotten himself into, but we’re sure to find out more about him once the department takes over.
Nicole Ari Parker is also a mom in real life.
Ahead of the newest Chicago P.D. episode, Nicole posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Mom.” While this is certainly a nod to the plot of “The Right Thing,” it may also be a nod to her real life. Nicole is a real-life mom whose son is extremely talented!
Nicole’s son, Nico Kodjoe, who she shares with actor Boris Kodjoe, plays the piano and seems to also be interested in acting, just like his parents. Nicole and Boris have been together since 2005. The two of them met co-starring in Soul Food, and first had a daughter, Sophie, who was diagnosed with spina bifida. Nico was born in 2006, which makes him just 14 or 15 years old.
Watch new episodes of Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.