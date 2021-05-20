Miller's Son Gets Into Some Shady Business in 'Chicago P.D.'

All we know about Miller’s son is that he’s a grown man and his name is Darrell. Plus, he got mixed up in some shady business. But in the trailer for “The Right Thing,” we see the P.D. go on high alert when they learn that Miller’s son has been taken.

Miller goes right to Voight, and he decides to shut down Chicago. No one is going in or out while the P.D. is on the hunt for Darrell. However, at this point, we don’t really know who he is or what he’s gotten himself into, but we’re sure to find out more about him once the department takes over.