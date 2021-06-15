There Have Been Multiple Versions of Morgan Edge in the Arrowverse

When Morgan Edge is introduced in Superman & Lois Season 1, he's immediately portrayed as a mogul with nefarious plans in store for the people of Smallville. It's not long before his plans are revealed, which include using his "loyal subjekts" to wreak havoc and kill Clark Kent and his family.

Luckily, Clark proves that it will take a lot more to wipe out Superman and his wife and kids, but viewers are plenty curious about this particular big bad and how much damage he could potentially do.