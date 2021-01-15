Can We Talk About These 'WandaVision' Theories Now?! [SPOILERS]

There's a new Marvel TV show in town, with some curious neighbors to boot. In WandaVision , the couple around the corner is definitely not as they seem.

Now that the first two episodes of the show have been released, fans are hurrying to identify potential Marvel Easter eggs and plot clues to see where the show will take its audience. The primary area of concern: Who is the beekeeper that appears briefly in Episode 2?

Who is the beekeeper in 'WandaVision'?

Eagle-eyed fans have already begun dissecting the episode, but the first and most important point of note is that the beekeeper is likely no ally of Wanda and Vision. Upon his entrance, when he crawls out of a manhole in the center of their street, Wanda firmly says, "No," and the scene rewinds to a happier notion.

Throughout the first two episodes, there are radio transmissions (at one point sounding very much like Randall Park's FBI agent Jimmy Woo) asking Wanda, "Can you read me?" and, "Who is doing this to you, Wanda?" a sign that all is not well. Viewers can only concur that the beekeeper is villainous by how quickly they were expelled from the scene. Thankfully, the people of the Internet have risen to the challenge of the mystery, and there are several running theories as to whom the beekeeper might be.

The first theory includes a well-known enemy of many Marvel characters: AIM. Polygon has this subject covered. If you need a run down, AIM, or Advanced Idea Mechanics "is an organization of researchers who reject formal ideas of ethics and prize the pursuit of dangerous knowledge above all else. In other words, it’s a secret society of mad scientists. And you’ll know them by their uniform: A bright yellow hazmat suit with black detailing and a big clear window on the hood."

Sound familiar? Fans have already seen AIM at work in Iron Man 3, where the main protagonist, Aldrich Killian, helped develop the Extremis therapy that turned people into walking bomb-soldiers. Although Killian has not been seen in the MCU since, it could be a clever call back waiting to unfold.

There is only one hole in this theory: DigitalSpy has lightened and zoomed in on the icon from the beekeeper's uniform, which resembles a sword with a loop around it. The logo itself is potentially attached to Marvel organization SWORD, which stands for Sentient World Observation and Response Department. What does SWORD mean for our newlyweds? "In the comics, this space-based intelligence agency deals with extraterrestrial threats to world security," the publication writes. "Think SHIELD, but with more aliens and space stuff."