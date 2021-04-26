DMX's Family Says They Never Asked the Public for Money for His Funeral

After being hospitalized for a heart attack, Earl Simmons, better known as rapper DMX , died on April 9, 2021 at 50 years old. Fans poured in their support from all over and sales of his music skyrocketed after the news came out.

Since he passed, there have been a number of rumors on the internet about what exactly caused DMX's death, who is now in control of his music, and how his family was able to fund such large celebrations of his life. Others have also been speculating about where he will be buried, but his family has been open about how they will be moving forward.

So, let's find out the details and pay our last respects to one of the greatest artists to bless the rap game.