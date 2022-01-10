Late Comedian Bob Saget Is Known for His Role on 'Full House' — Who Was He Before the Sitcom?

After just five months, Bob was fired for making an inappropriate joke. "I was too hot for morning television," he stated regarding his firing. His brand of comedy isn't for the faint of heart.

Well, as they say, perhaps everything happens for a reason. If Bob wasn't fired, he wouldn't have been able to play Danny Tanner on Full House. Just before landing his memorable sitcom role, Bob starred in Richard Pryor's 1987 slapstick comedy film, Critical Condition.