Who Does Sophie End up With on 'How I Met Your Father'? Our Rankings So Far

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of How I Met Your Father.

If love is a battlefield of Tinder dates, then so far Sophie (Hilary Duff) is losing the war in How I Met Your Father. The newest Hulu series follows the same basic premise as How I Met Your Mother. Older Sophie (Sex and the City's Kim Cattrall) tells her son the story of how she met his father. Naturally, given that the series only has three episodes so far, we don't know who the mystery man is just yet.