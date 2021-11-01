'The Bachelorette' Features at Least One Private Concert Each Season — But Why?

"I love the concerts on The Bachelorette," said no fan ever.

Private concerts on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor are as much a part of the franchise as date roses and fantasy suites. We have come to expect them, even if most of us really don't care about them. Like, at all.

And, unfortunately, no one attached to the show has explained why concert dates are so important in The Bachelor franchise. But it might all come down to finances.