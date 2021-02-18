The Trump Plaza in Atlantic City Has Been Closed and Demolished Due to Disrepair

There’s no denying that Atlantic City, N.J. was a popular hangout among celebrities and regular people alike. With its super-cool glitz, glamour, and trendy party spots, the Atlantic City Boardwalk was the place to be. And while the city was home to many casinos and hotels, many locations have closed due to the decline of interest and disrepair. And the Trump Plaza is no exception.

While it’s true that many people are not fond of former President Donald Trump, it’s only natural to think that this disapproval led to the demise of the Trump Plaza. However, it appears that there are other factors that contributed to the attraction closing its doors and being demolished. Here’s everything we know.

Why was the Trump Plaza closed?

It’s not news that the Atlantic City Boardwalk is not as popular as it once was. And with other states building their own casinos and tourist attractions, it was only a matter of time before the Atlantic City Boardwalk lost its appeal.

According to CBS News, things took a turn for Trump Plaza after Trump decided to open the Taj Mahal in 1990. They also had “crushing debt loads that led the company to pour most of its resources — and cash — into the shiny new hotel and casino.”

"The moment that the Taj Mahal opened up, it began a decline for the Plaza," Bob McDevitt, president of the main casino workers' union said. "In order to make sure the Taj Mahal was successful, they shipped all the high rollers from Trump Plaza and Trump's Castle to the Taj, and they really didn't invest in the Plaza much."

The oversaturated casino market in New Jersey city and in the larger northeast also led to the demise of Trump Plaza. The site reports that it was “the last of four Atlantic City casinos to close in 2014.” They also shared that there were 12 casinos at the start of 2014 — now there are nine.

The site also reports that, at the time of its closing, Trump Plaza was the poorest-performing casino in Atlantic City, taking in as much money from gamblers in almost nine months as the market-leading Borgata did every two weeks.