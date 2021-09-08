'Teen Mom OG' Starlet Cheyenne Floyd Plans on Inviting Ex Cory Wharton to Her Wedding

In 2018, Cheyenne Floyd and her baby daddy, Cory Wharton , joined the cast of Teen Mom OG . The two initially met back in 2016 on MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III. They became romantic with one another as sparks flew during their time. Then in April 2017, the pair welcomed a baby girl named Ryder. Even though fans were rooting for Cheyenne and Cory to get back together at some point, the two have totally moved on from one another.

In Season 9 of Teen Mom OG, Cory announced that he had a new girlfriend and was seeing Taylor Selfridge, whom he was dating on-and-off for about a year after getting together on the reality television show Ex on the Beach. Since then, Taylor and Cory have welcomed a baby girl named Mila. Through everything, Cory and Cheyenne have always been able to co-parent and be there for Ryder.

When Cheyenne and Cory first appeared in Season 8 of Teen Mom OG, she already had a boyfriend. However, she and Zach Davis broke up during the season and finally got back together last year. Now, they are engaged to be married. While most exes would never get an invitation to their old flame’s wedding , that’s not the case when it comes to Cheyenne and Cory. Keep reading to find out why Cheyenne plans on inviting Cory to be there on her and Zach’s big day.

The mother of two went on to say, "Cory and I are friends. We started out as friends. We've always been friends. We just happen to be two friends who have a baby. We co-parent as best as we can. We do butt heads, but we try to argue in a healthy way. We agree to disagree a lot, and we do practice forgiveness a lot. We're transparent. We communicate. We have to be because we have Ryder, and we want Ryder to be raised in a healthy situation. It's not a normal one, but it's normal for her."

The MTV personality shared, "We support each other and each other's relationships and families, and of course him and Taylor and Mila would be invited. Ryder is a flower girl, and I know Cory is gonna want to see Ry all dressed up and stuff, so of course they would be invited." She also talked to the outlet about the relationship she and Cory have today.

In an interview with E! News ahead of the Teen Mom OG Season 9B premiere, Cheyenne talked about her wedding day and shared that they would definitely be inviting Cory to the major event. It's been apparent to fans that the two will always share a special bond, and she is happy to invite Cory and his family to her wedding.

When is Cheyenne and Zach's wedding date?

It's been barely five months since Zach proposed to Cheyenne, but according to the reality television star, she has already picked a date and the location for her wedding day. However, she's keeping those details pretty private. While we don't know the exact wedding date, we know that Cheyenne and Zach are getting married in 2022, and according to Cheyenne, it's going to be a grand event.

When speaking to E! she said, "We're going to get married next year and now that we've kind of locked things in, now the fun stuff begins, and we get to start planning what we're going to look like that day and we're getting to the fun part. I would say me doing anything small is like sacrilegious, so I think people expect us to have a grand, big wedding, and we're going to deliver exactly that."