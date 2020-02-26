We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Hey Now... Hilary Duff Hinted That We Might Not Be Seeing the 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot

When Hilary Duff announced that she would be reprising the role of Lizzie McGuire, which made her a household name, fans were ecstatic. The show was a must-watch for tweens and teens in the early '00s, and people were dying to know what happened between Lizzie and Gordo after their fated middle school graduation trip to Rome, and they wanted some closure as to what happened to Miranda.

Photos from the set of the reboot were soon released as well, and the nostalgia was in full-force.

But, it was later revealed in January of 2020 that the show was put on a filming hiatus, because, allegedly, of creative differences between the showrunner, Terri Minsky, and Disney+. In the time since, there hasn't been much of an update as to what the status of the show is. That changed when Hilary hinted at the show's future on her Instagram page.