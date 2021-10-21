Will Jake Team up With Chucky? A Traumatic Incident Has the 'Chucky' Protagonist Craving Revenge

Syfy and USA Network's Chucky series is building up at a solid pace, as Episode 2, titled "Give Me Something Good to Eat," revealed just how persuasive that godforsaken serial-killing hunk of plastic can be.

Poor Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur) is really going through it. The premiere episode divulged that our young leading man is an artistic gay middle schooler enduring bullies at school and the spontaneous wrath of his violent, homophobic alcoholic father (Devon Sawa) at home. Jake didn't exactly hit the jackpot when it comes to life. The lonely, motherless kid already had enough to be angry at, but a bully's malicious act following a traumatic incident leaves Jake at a loss for words.

Chucky — famously voiced by Brad Dourif — sees Jake's newly-amplified vulnerability as an opportunity to take advantage of him. With a butcher knife in Jake's hand, viewers are left wondering, will he really team up with Chucky to get his sweet revenge?

It was in said talent show performance that Chucky humiliated and exposed Jake's bullies — specifically vile spoiled brat Lexy Cross (Alyvia Alyn Lind) — along with a few of his random acquaintances, in front of the whole auditorium. It was a performance that would've received a standing ovation from Don Rickles.

Living under the roof of their mansion is a weird, dreary experience for the pushed-around outcast, which only gets weirder once Chucky begins openly chatting him up. Ever since the absurd "ventriloquist act" Chucky forced Jake to put on at the school talent show in Episode 1, Chucky has dropped the harmless toy facade around him.

Toward the end of the series premiere, Chucky brutally and fatally electrocutes Jake's dad, Lucas, which was made to look like a drunken freak accident. Now left without both a mother and a father, Jake Wheeler has no choice but to live with his late father's twin brother, Uncle Logan (Devon Sawa), Aunt Bree (Lexa Doig), and his bully of a cousin, Junior (Teo Briones).

Lexy took the "ventriloquist act" to heart, declaring war on Jake.

"Here's Lexy's search history: Apparently she's Botox curious! She's into Pokémon porn — and look what she keeps Googling," Chucky announced onstage while reading from Lexy's stolen phone, prompting Jake to continue. "Why do my farts smell so good?" Jake read aloud. Along with this, Chucky disclosed to the audience that Lexy has photos of classmate Oliver (Avery Esteves) on her phone, despite being in a relationship with Junior.

Of course, Lexy thought it was Jake who publicly exposed and embarrassed her, causing her to plan her sweet revenge. In Episode 2, at Oliver's banger of a Halloween party (apparently these kids all come from money), Lexy arrived in a trench coat, promising to later reveal her top-secret Halloween costume.

In a painfully shocking moment, Lexy put on her own show, donning a beard, a wig with fried hair sticking straight up, and a mechanic's jumpsuit, which was beneath her trench coat. As she proceeded to shake and emit uncomfortable noises, it became clear that she dressed as Jake's recently deceased father, acting out the tragic way he passed. While most equally sick partygoers laughed and took videos of the disturbing sight, Jake, Junior, and Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) were traumatized.

After retrieving the mischievous Chucky from the party, which was the only reason he showed up, Jake broke down in his bedroom. Chucky then offered to console Jake in his own bizarre way, essentially suggesting that violence is the answer. "Like I said before, Jake, some people just deserve to die. Look at the world; it's the Super Bowl of slaughter. And you can't just sit in the stands, you know. We've all got to get out there and get in the game. It's kill or be killed," he told Jake, clearly grooming him to become a killer.

As Chucky handed the impressionable teen a butcher knife, telling him that it's best to preemptively kill Lexy, Jake took it with an unsure hand. Viewers watched Jake's pain slowly mold into anger. With a laugh, Chucky then said, "Congrats, kid. You're goin' to the Super Bowl!"