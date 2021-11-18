'Hawkeye' Could Bridge the Netflix Marvel Gap With a Potential New Character

In the comic books, Maya’s father is killed by Kingpin, who then takes Maya in and trains her as an assassin. Maya, of course, doesn’t know the truth about Kingpin. So, when he orders her to kill Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, Matt reveals that it was really Kingpin who killed her father.

So, Maya takes down Kingpin and goes on to work with the New Avengers, Moon Knight, and other characters we’re sure to meet in the upcoming Marvel properties.