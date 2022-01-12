Kidd Is Finally Back on 'Chicago Fire' — What Does That Mean for Pelham’s Future at Firehouse 51?

Although Kidd is back after opening a Girls on Fire chapter in Boston and she could take over as lieutenant at some point, Pelham isn't going anywhere any time soon. Chicago Fire Showrunner Derek Haas spoke to TV Guide about Kidd's return and what it means for Pelham as the Firehouse 51 lieutenant.

Although Kidd's return was anticipated by many, she isn't just going to swoop in and turn everything on its end in the department.