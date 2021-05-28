When Will the 'Younger' Series Finale Be Available for Viewers to Stream?

The drama series Younger began in 2015 and follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a 40-year-old divorced mom who ends up lying about her age to get ahead in the millennial-heavy publishing industry. It isn’t too long before Liza finds herself caught in a web of lies, gets mixed up in love triangles, and more.

From the moment it premiered, Younger has been a fan favorite with its female-fronted energy, and now the show is TV Land’s longest-running original scripted series.