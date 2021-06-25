Wait, Is That Abomination in the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Trailer?

The latest trailer for Marvel's newest addition Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings includes a brief look at one of the potential antagonists of the film. Abomination, who was last seen in 2008's largely forgotten The Incredible Hulk film (back before Mark Ruffalo stepped into the role as Dr. Bruce Banner/The Hulk), is making his way back into the MCU.

Read on for everything we know about the character's appearance and what it might mean for the rest of the MCU.