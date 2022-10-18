What's the Episode Release Schedule for Season 11 of 'American Horror Story'?
Although there's plenty of opportunity for horror productions to take place in a fictional setting, New York City seems to be every filmmaker's dream destination. The latest individual to join in on the fun is the legend himself, Ryan Murphy. He's bringing Season 11 of American Horror Story to the Big Apple.
The long-awaited installment will reportedly be a slasher that sees several "mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city," according to the official synopsis. As we begin theorizing, we can't help but wonder when it will premiere. On that note, stick around for details regarding the episode release schedule for Season 11 of American Horror Story.
What's the episode schedule for 'American Horror Story' Season 11?
Unlike previous installments, Season 11 of American Horror Story will be incredibly fast-paced because, for the first time since its inception, two episodes will air each week instead of only one. The first two episodes, "Something's Coming" and "Thank You for Your Service," will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The remaining episodes will air weekly until the two-part finale on Nov. 16.
Here is an in-depth look at the rest of the episode schedule:
- "Smoke Signals" — Oct. 26
- "Black Out" — Oct. 26
- "Bad Fortune" — Nov. 2
- "The Body" — Nov. 2
- "The Sentinel" — Nov. 9
- "Fire Island" — Nov. 9
- "Requiem 1981/1987: Part One" — Nov. 16
- "Requiem 1981/1987: Part Two" — Nov. 16
Ahead of the season, several Redditors shared that a two-part season finale is giving them hope.
"The last two episodes are giving me hope they're really trying to end things well," one Redditor wrote, while another stated, "A two-part episode for the season finale seems interesting. [It] gives me hope that they really thought about the ending and makes me a little more excited for the season!"
On the other hand, a third Redditor noted that they were "dreading the last two episodes" of Season 11, adding that "time jumps rarely work" and often make things messy in American Horror Story. OK, they were totally referencing Apocalypse here.
'AHS' fans have plenty of Season 11 predictions.
In the show's official subreddit, several fans are sharing their predictions ahead of the Season 11 premiere. Many currently assume the season will feature "lots of unnecessary sex" and drugs (what else is new); others also believe one of the main characters will have an affiliation with the potential killer.
"My guess is that it's going to be based on several things," another Redditor wrote. "One storyline is from Cruising in which Al Pacino played a straight cop going undercover in the BDSM scene to catch the Bag Murderer. ... There should [also] be a Son of Sam storyline with a Jimmy Breslin character since Sam wrote to Jimmy at the New York Daily News."
What do you think will happen in Season 11? Let us know!
Catch the two-episode premiere of American Horror Story: NYC on Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. EST on FX.