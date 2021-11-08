Chris and Amy's Wedding Is a Roloff Farms Event to Remember

Chris and Amy's Wedding Is a Roloff Farms Event to RememberBy Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 8 2021, Published 4:59 p.m. ET
Viewers are aware that Amy Roloff and Chris Marek's relationship didn't get off to the best start on Little People, Big World. She was fresh out of a marriage that produced four kids and a thriving family business, and Chris wasn't super-eager to define their relationship. Flash forward to 2021 and Amy is finally getting the happy ending she wanted.
Fans watched Amy go from someone who identified mostly as a mother to someone who wanted to find happiness for herself. Even if it meant ending her decades-long marriage to Matt Roloff. Now, she's getting married for the second time. And before we watch their nuptials play out on TV, let's take a look back on Chris and Amy's relationship.
Amy and Chris met at a singles' night outside of 'Little People, Big World.'
Although Amy explained on Little People, Big World in 2016 that she met Chris at a pool party, their first encounter was at a singles' event. Amy later explained to Good Housekeeping that she was paired up with another man at the event, but Chris caught her eye. Although they weren't able to have a long conversation, a small connection was made.
They crossed paths again at a pool party.
A couple of weeks later, Chris and Amy saw each other at a pool party. There, they talked more and got to know each other a little better. Chris was unfamiliar with Little People, Big World, and Amy's part in it all was a surprise to him. But he was able to get to know her outside of the TLC series and before she introduced him on the show.
Chris didn't want to commit right away.
When Chris appeared on Little People, Big World for the first time, he was hard to read. Fans accused him of being fake. His relationship with Amy wavered slightly. She was eager to define what they had, but he wanted to take things slowly. It could have been a disaster for a less patient woman, but Amy stuck around.
Chris proposed to Amy in 2019.
Amy explained to Good Housekeeping that she found Chris "hard to read" at first. And even though viewers felt the same way, she stuck it out. Then, in 2019, on their three-year anniversary, Chris proposed to her.
She was legitimately shocked and, Chris told Us Weekly at the time, he would have preferred not to have cameras there to witness his emotional moment with his then bride-to-be.
Amy and Chris's wedding airs on TLC in 2021.
They originally planned to get married in 2020. After pushing back their wedding date because of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty about where they would get married, Amy and Chris planned a wedding at Roloff Farms. They got married in August 2021, and TLC advertised a wedding special for Nov. 9, 2021, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.
Chris and Amy were married in front of 146 friends and family, according to People.
"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Amy told the outlet. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."
Their relationship wasn't always easy, but clearly it was all worth it in the end.