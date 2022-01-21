Meat Loaf's Best Movie Roles of All Time and How to Watch Them

1975 romp The Rocky Horror Picture Show is not only a cult classic, but also features Meat Loaf in his first major movie role as Eddie. His entrance on the motorcycle is arguably the most memorable scene in a movie full of strange and unforgettable incidents.

Meat, as Eddie, sings about his girlfriend, “Columbia,” which makes Frank-N-Furter jealous. So, Frank commits the perfect murder and kills Eddie with an ice pick, using part of his brain to create Rocky.

