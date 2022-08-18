The Split House Twist Could Change the Entire 'Big Brother 24' Game
Another day, another Big Brother twist to totally shake up the game. That doesn't always happen when the houseguests are thrown a new rule or change to the competition, but the Split House twist is sure to divide and conquer by the end of its week-long run. But what is the Split House twist on Big Brother?
When Julie Chen Moonves revealed in the Aug. 11 episode that there would be a game-changing twist, she didn't give us too many details. But thanks to the few clues she revealed and what fans have figured out from spoilers on social media, the twist has the potential to shift the power and alter alliances in a major way.
What is the Split House twist on 'Big Brother'?
To be clear, despite confusion among fans, there is no planned double eviction on Aug. 18. Instead, the two-hour episode will play out with more game talk than usual heading into the eviction ceremony, which will either boot Terrance or Indy from the game.
After that, the Split House twist will come into play. According to details from the show and alleged spoilers on Twitter, the twist will play out the entire week leading up to the Aug. 25 double eviction.
Apparently, the Aug. 18 episode has a Head of Household competition that crowns two winners. From there, teams of five are chosen. One team with an HOH stays inside the house. The other team with an HOH stays outside. And the entire week is played like this, with both teams refraining from contact with each other and remaining in their respective spaces.
On Aug. 25, two people will be evicted in a different kind of double eviction. Usually, a double eviction is thrown together at the last minute following a standard live eviction. In this case, the double eviction occurs because there are two games being played at once. It's a Big Brother first and it likely means the end of many of the remaining alliances.
What happens if there's a tie vote on 'Big Brother'?
Every other week, there's an even number of houseguests who vote on who should be evicted. This time around, if Indy and Terrance each receive four votes to leave, then it will be up to HOH Taylor to cast the deciding vote and break the tie. According to Indy on the live feeds, she believes Taylor will vote in her favor if it comes down to it.
But Taylor also told Terrance he doesn't have to worry. Whether or not she was being honest about that doesn't really matter. This is Big Brother and players change their minds all the time.
With the Split House twist, there could potentially be two ties to break when the dust settles, but either way, two people will definitely headed to jury on Aug. 28.
Watch Big Brother on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST and Thursdays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS.