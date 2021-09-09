'Bachelor in Paradise's' Brendan Morais Apologizes to Natasha Parker

The power of Bachelor Nation is unmatched. When things were steady for Brendan Morais and Natasha Parker , Pieper James arrived at the beach. If you keep up with Bachelor Nation gossip, then you know that rumors of Pieper and Brendan being a couple have been a thing for some time. It was also news on the beach.

Despite Brendan spending time with Natasha and telling her that his relationship with Pieper was not serious, it turns out that the rumors were true all along. As expected, Bachelor Nation had a fit once Brendan and Pieper’s plan came to light and an unfollowing spree commenced. As a result, Brendan took it upon himself to apologize to Natasha, but Bachelor in Paradise viewers believe that the damage is done. Read on to get the lowdown.

Brendan Morais apologized to Natasha Parker for lying and being insensitive

On Sept. 8, 2021, Brendan issued an apology on Instagram to Natasha and fans who were shocked by his behavior.

“Most importantly, I apologize to you, Natasha,” Brendan wrote. “I hurt you. I am deeply sorry for doing so. I understand that the damage is already done, and all I can do going forward is acknowledge the error of my ways. For those of you that felt my actions triggered certain feelings and emotions, I am truly sorry."

Before the episode where Brendan ends things with Natasha aired, he made an insensitive post on Instagram. On his feed, Brendan posted a picture of himself at a beach with the caption, “Here for the wrong reasons.” The photo has since been deleted from Brendan's Instagram page.

Naturally, this upset Bachelor fans as many were already privy to the fact that he was lying about the nature of his relationship with Pieper. To top it all off, when Natasha confronted Brendan about the Pieper rumors, he assured her that their relationship was not that serious.

However, things quickly changed once Pieper arrived at the beach on the Sept. 6, 2021, episode. Not only did she immediately receive a date card and select Brendan for a one-on-one date, but their private time also confirmed everyone’s suspicions.

Brendan and Pieper’s chat revealed that he was, in fact, lying to Natasha. “We have to have each other’s back,” Brendan tells Pieper. “It has to be you and me, first and foremost, before anyone else on the beach, and that’s the only way we’re gonna get through this, like, being in the position we wanna be in, utilizing this time here and taking advantage of what Paradise would promote together.”

Their post-date conversation on the beach revealed clips of them bragging about their social media followers. Not to mention, Brendan's final conversation with Natasha consisted of him questioning her prospects while he continued to lie about his relationship with Pieper.