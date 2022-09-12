Caesar From '90 Day: The Single Life' Is Ready To Get Hurt Again
Viewers first met Caesar Mack in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Now, he's back for the third season of 90 Day: The Single Life. And what we all want to know now is if Caesar is finally married.
We see in the season trailer that Caesar meets with a matchmaker in Ukraine to find the perfect Wife. Apparently, he didn't learn his lesson with Maria Divine during his first time on reality TV.
Things didn't work out with Maria, mostly because she admitted to using him for money, and Caesar was out tens of thousands of dollars because of that would-be relationship. Even so, he still believes in finding love.
And since he didn't find it before, maybe he'll have better luck the second time around on yet another show in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise.
Is Caesar from '90 Day: The Single Life' married now?
Caesar reveals in the Season 3 premiere of 90 Day: The Single Life that he wants to fly to Ukraine and meet the woman of his dreams. In order to do that, he works with a matchmaker, who promises him multiple "meet and greet" sessions with different women he might like to date.
But for Caesar, this is about more than just dating for fun. It's also about finding a wife. Because, as he says more than once, he is getting older at 49 years old and at this point in his life, he thought he would already be married.
Caesar's most recent Instagram posts don't show a wedding band on his finger, so it looks like his trip to Ukraine may not be what he expects. But his expectations might also be what's preventing Caesar from finding a wife.
He says on the show that he wants to find a woman who is between the ages of 32 and 40 and, apparently, she has to be from Ukraine. If Caesar were to widen the scope a bit, he might be able to find a suitable wife.
What happened between Caesar and Maria in '90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days' Season 3?
When Caesar was introduced in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, he explained that he had been in a relationship with a Ukrainian woman named Maria for a few years. He had been sending her money every two weeks up until that point, but she always had a reason why they couldn't meet in person.
And when Caesar suggested Maria finally meet him in Mexico, on neutral ground, she continued to come up with excuses as to why she couldn't be there. Eventually, before Maria admitted to asking Caesar for money on the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days reunion, Maria ended things with Caesar. Now, Caesar is ready to go to Ukraine and find a new potential wife.
