Caesar From '90 Day: The Single Life' Is Ready To Get Hurt Again

Viewers first met Caesar Mack in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. Now, he's back for the third season of 90 Day: The Single Life. And what we all want to know now is if Caesar is finally married.

We see in the season trailer that Caesar meets with a matchmaker in Ukraine to find the perfect Wife. Apparently, he didn't learn his lesson with Maria Divine during his first time on reality TV.