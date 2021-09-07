'RHOP' Fans Are Livid About Candiace Dillard-Bassett Body-Shaming Ashley Darby

It’s no secret that Ashley and Candiace do not see eye to eye. And while their issues have been bubbling at the surface since Season 3, it appears that their feud has hit a new level. Many fans are calling for Candiace to be removed from the franchise after her latest statements. So, why are Ashley and Candiace feuding? Read on to get the 4-1-1.

Candiace insulted Ashley for bringing up the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors to Wendy Osefo on their vacation.

Whew chile! On a previous episode of RHOP, Candiace wasted no time calling out Ashley for bringing up the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors on their cast trip to Wilmington, Va. And unfortunately, it led to Wendy cautioning the entire group about not speaking about her husband again.

Once the fight ceased, Candiace proceeded to kick Ashley out of the group’s vacation home for starting drama, even though social media mostly believes that Ashley didn't do anything wrong.

Fast-forward to the latest episode of RHOP, the ladies were in attendance for Robyn Dixon’s birthday dinner which quickly went left. Candiace took it upon herself to insult Ashley once the incident about the cheating rumors resurfaced.

"As I've said, when I want to be messy. I'll admit to doing the churning — did not," Ashley says to the group. "Oh, absolutely, then who did?" Candiace says to Ashley.

Candiace got smoke for Ashley all the time but couldn’t confront Gizelle for talking about Chris and wants to be a confessional gangsta 😑 #RHOP pic.twitter.com/nRRtCxKFau — Aquata (@aquagirl777) September 6, 2021

"You called me a h-e," Ashley recalls from their confrontation on the trip. "I believe I did," Candiace says. "Really, and that's appropriate?" Ashley asks Candiace. "Yes, yes it was," Candiace says. “Because I felt like saying it."

Unfortunately, things took a turn as Candiace went on to body-shame Ashley who has recently given birth. "You brought your wide-bodied a-s down to Williamsburg to spread lies and bulls--t and then you took off with your breast milk," Candiace says.

"So I'm wide now?" Ashley responds. "Y'all want to talk about body-shaming, right?" "I'm not body-shaming you," Candiace says. "You walking into a room, you body-shame yourself with your big a-s face and your big a-s forehead."