'RHOP' Fans Are Livid About Candiace Dillard-Bassett Body-Shaming Ashley Darby

'RHOP' Fans Are Livid About Candiace Dillard-Bassett Body-Shaming Ashley DarbyBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 7 2021, Published 1:06 p.m. ET
As usual, The Real Housewives of Potomac has left fans stunned after another controversial episode. Since the premiere of Season 6, feuds have been a hot topic on the franchise and social media. From Wendy Osefo and Gizelle Bryant’s issues to Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard-Bassett’s viral exchange, the ladies continue to keep things interesting. And this time around, Candiace has found herself in yet another feud with Ashley Darby.
It’s no secret that Ashley and Candiace do not see eye to eye. And while their issues have been bubbling at the surface since Season 3, it appears that their feud has hit a new level. Many fans are calling for Candiace to be removed from the franchise after her latest statements. So, why are Ashley and Candiace feuding? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
Candiace insulted Ashley for bringing up the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors to Wendy Osefo on their vacation.
Whew chile! On a previous episode of RHOP, Candiace wasted no time calling out Ashley for bringing up the Eddie Osefo cheating rumors on their cast trip to Wilmington, Va. And unfortunately, it led to Wendy cautioning the entire group about not speaking about her husband again.
Once the fight ceased, Candiace proceeded to kick Ashley out of the group’s vacation home for starting drama, even though social media mostly believes that Ashley didn't do anything wrong.
Fast-forward to the latest episode of RHOP, the ladies were in attendance for Robyn Dixon’s birthday dinner which quickly went left. Candiace took it upon herself to insult Ashley once the incident about the cheating rumors resurfaced.
"As I've said, when I want to be messy. I'll admit to doing the churning — did not," Ashley says to the group.
"Oh, absolutely, then who did?" Candiace says to Ashley.
"You called me a h-e," Ashley recalls from their confrontation on the trip.
"I believe I did," Candiace says.
"Really, and that's appropriate?" Ashley asks Candiace.
"Yes, yes it was," Candiace says. “Because I felt like saying it."
Unfortunately, things took a turn as Candiace went on to body-shame Ashley who has recently given birth.
"You brought your wide-bodied a-s down to Williamsburg to spread lies and bulls--t and then you took off with your breast milk," Candiace says.
"So I'm wide now?" Ashley responds. "Y'all want to talk about body-shaming, right?"
"I'm not body-shaming you," Candiace says. "You walking into a room, you body-shame yourself with your big a-s face and your big a-s forehead."
Many 'RHOP' fans are calling for Candiace Dillard-Bassett to be fired from the show.
It’s one thing to take jabs and throw insults at one another; it’s another to body-shame a woman who has just given birth to a child.
While it’s true that people say things in the heat of the moment, Candiace's body-shaming Ashley has left RHOP viewers wanting her head on a platter.
Many viewers have recalled the fact that Candiace flips her lid once anyone calls her “princess,” which we have seen throughout Seasons 4 and 5. So, for Candiace to turn around and disrespect Ashley with body-shaming insults — Ashley has struggled with her body image since giving birth — has caused viewers to dislike Candiace.
Not to mention, many viewers have brought up the fact that Candiace allows her mouth to get her in trouble. For example, she asked former cast member Monique Samuels to drag her in the middle of an argument. When Monique proceeded to do so, Candiace later filed charges against her even though she was the cause of the melee.
Fans have come to the conclusion that Candiace has a history of provoking people, then calling foul when a situation escalates. With everything in mind, many RHOP viewers would like for Candiace to make her exit from the show.
It’s understandable to say hurtful things to someone in the middle of an argument, but to body-shame a postpartum woman is disrespectful, distasteful, vile, and says a lot about Candiace's character. There is no telling if Season 6 of RHOP will be the last for Candiace, but many fans are hopeful that Bravo producers will make it happen.
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.