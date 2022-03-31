The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You ThinkBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 30 2022, Published 10:32 p.m. ET
The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
The CBS finale dates for the 2021-2022 television season are…
The CBS season finale rollout begins in April 2022.
The Season 11 closer of Undercover Boss is slated to air on Friday, April 8.
Ghosts will finish out its freshman season on Thursday, April 21.
Moving into the first week of May, the finales keep on coming.
On Wednesday, May 4, Season 1 of Good Sam — which has not been canceled or renewed as of March 2022 — comes to an end.
On Friday, May 6, fans can prepare to tune into not one, but two highly anticipated finales. The Season 4 finale of Magnum P.I. at 9 p.m. EST is followed by Blue Bloods at 10.
The Season 2 finale of Queen Latifah’s Equalizer airs on Sunday, May 15.
Wednesday, May 18, viewers can see who comes out on top in the two-hour finale of the star-studded CBS reality competition Beyond the Edge.
The following day, on May 19, the finales for both of the 30-minute comedies Young Sheldon (Season 5) and The United States of Al (Season 2) will air back-to-back starting at 8 p.m. EST.
And the cliffhangers don’t end there.
Season 13 of NCIS: Los Angeles and Season 5 of S.W.A.T. will both come to an end on Sunday, May 22, beginning at 9 p.m.
But the bulk of the finales air in the last week of May. In addition to NCIS — which will close out its 19th season soon —the season finales of The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and NCIS: Hawai`i are coming to a small screen near you on Monday, May 23.
On Tuesdays, we watch FBI. But we’ll be forced to take a break from the bureau after May 24, when FBI Season 4, the first season of FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 all come to an end.
To close out the month on Wednesday, May 25, a winner is crowned on Survivor 42 in an epic three-hour finale.
Sadly for fans of Bull, the show will air its series finale on Thursday, May 26 at 10 p.m.
But which CBS shows are returning for another season? Read on for details on the list of CBS renewals for 2022.
Which CBS shows were renewed in 2022?
CBS announced a long list of renewals in 2022 that includes Ghosts, Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, and CSI: Vegas. Young Sheldon has already been renewed for Seasons 6 and 7, and CBS confirmed that Survivor will return for Season 43 and 44. Though the network has not yet released official news about the FBI franchise, TVLine suggests that the show’s return is a sure thing.
Fans of SEAL Team and All Rise can also rejoice. The shows were renewed but will be relocated to Paramount+ and OWN respectively.