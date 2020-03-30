The 'Chicago P.D.' and 'FBI' Crossover Sees Hailey Upton Embark on a New Adventure

Detective Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) is about to join the FBI team for a special investigation — and police procedural drama fans lost track of which network they should be keeping an eye out on. As part of the brand new crossover episode, Chicago P.D.'s charming officer will have to embark on a trip to New York and do her best to integrate into the stricter, more tradition-oriented team. But how will she handle the challenge?