Daredevil and His Hypersensitivity Arrive in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'

At one point, the dynamic duo battles each other until She-Hulk discovers her opponent is none other than Matt as his superhero persona. She asks if he has feigned being blind, but Matt assures her he really is blind and lets her know he has a unique method he uses to see.

Now, we think he's referring to the fact that since he lost his vision, his other senses make up for it via increased sensitivity. With that in mind, does Daredevil have any abnormal superhuman abilities? Let's find out!