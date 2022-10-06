Daredevil and His Hypersensitivity Arrive in 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
Although the MCU strives to maintain its family-friendly brand, the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law swiftly discards that image in favor of a steamy cameo from Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil (Charlie Cox). The New York-based lawyer first meets the titular attorney (Tatiana Maslany) in court. From then on, their undeniable chemistry keeps us on the edge of our seats.
At one point, the dynamic duo battles each other until She-Hulk discovers her opponent is none other than Matt as his superhero persona. She asks if he has feigned being blind, but Matt assures her he really is blind and lets her know he has a unique method he uses to see.
Now, we think he's referring to the fact that since he lost his vision, his other senses make up for it via increased sensitivity. With that in mind, does Daredevil have any abnormal superhuman abilities? Let's find out!
So, does Daredevil have any abnormal superhuman abilities, i.e. super smell?
In the episode, titled "Ribbit and Rip It," Daredevil explains to She-Hulk that he can hear heartbeats — the pair are on the rooftop of a warehouse, and he claims to make out at least 25 pulses inside the building. OK, we can mark hearing as an enhanced sense!
Although this wasn't mentioned in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the man without fear does possess one of the most bizarre abilities ever — super smell. Daredevil can identify someone by their unique scent and remember it for the future.
According to ScreenRant, the "ketchup and mustard-colored" superhero can use his super smell to track someone down for days or even weeks. Of course, it's not all sunshine and roses. The outlet noted that "one of the most effective ways to immobilize the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is to use a powerful odor to overpower his senses."
In addition to super hearing and super smell, Daredevil possesses superhuman touch and taste. These abilities don't amount to much, but they could easily contribute to an important mission down the line.
