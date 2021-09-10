After 23 Years in Prison, a Man Wrongfully Convicted of Murder Could Be Released

One of the positive things about the popularity of true crime is how much attention it brings to cases that wouldn’t typically get justice. An example of that is Devonia Inman’s case, which is the first case covered in True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here.

In 2001, Inman was convicted and given life in prison without parole for the 1998 murder of Donna Brown, a Taco Bell manager. However, he pled innocent in 2001, and he continues to maintain his innocence today.