Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson and Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Live Together — Details on the British Royals

In 1992, Prince Andrew and Sarah "Fergie" Ferguson announced they were separating after tying the knot in a lavish wedding just six years earlier. On the heels of their marriage coming to an end, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie was involved in what is known as the "toe-sucking scandal" with American financial advisor John Bryan while the two were vacationing in St. Tropez.

So, did they ever remarry after their divorce? Keep reading to find out more about these British royals .

While some may view this lifestyle as a bit strange, others question if the pair got back together.

Following their divorce, the ex-couple continued to make public appearances together and amicably co-parent their two daughters. Additionally, Fergie revealed that the pair even still live together in the same house.

Did Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew remarry?

In 2015, Fergie confirmed rumors while chatting with Rachael Ray that she and Queen Elizabeth II's son were living together in Royal Lodge in Berkshire. "Andrew and I, we’re the happiest divorced couple in the world — extraordinary, really, isn’t it?" she said. "We live in the same house, but then, it’s a big house, so that’s OK. But I think it’s really good that we believe in compromise and communication and compassion. And family."

Throughout the years, fans have wondered if the duo would eventually remarry. "So many people have asked me that, but we're so happy with the way we are right now," the 61-year-old said in a 2018 interview with the Daily Mail. "We enjoy each other's company; we allow each other to blossom. I know it sounds like a fairy tale but that's the way we are." Fergie called her ex-husband the "best man" she knows.

Article continues below advertisement

The Duke of York has echoed similar sentiments about the possibility of remarrying his ex-wife, telling the Daily Mail in 2010, "We are both in a better place. It's because we are in a better place which is probably why we are able to remain such close friends." He added, "We have two great kids. We do things together as a family."

Article continues below advertisement

Though the former couple is on good terms, their relationship is reportedly strictly platonic. "The Duke and Duchess remain good friends as they have been for many years, and nothing has changed," Fergie's press office told Vanity Fair in 2019.