Jah May Not Be Redeemable After the Way He Treated Winter on 'The Family Chantel'By Chrissy Bobic
Nov. 29 2021, Published 4:17 p.m. ET
For Winter Everett, Season 3 of The Family Chantel starts off with a war against her family and their different opinions of her boyfriend, Jah. Things get worse when Winter converts to his religion and then accepts his marriage proposal.
But in the Nov. 29, 2021 episode, which was released on Discovery Plus early, Jah tells her to leave their home after a heated argument. And now, fans want to know — did Winter and Jah break up for good?
Although their argument — which led to Winter going to her parents' house — isn't on camera, she explains to her family that she and Jah argued about polygamy. It seems like she and Jah suddenly have very different views on what their marriage would look like.
And when Jah asked Winter to leave, she went to her parents' house.
Did Winter and Jah really break up on 'The Family Chantel'?
Winter says in the episode that she and Jah did break up following their argument. She says he spoke to her in a way she did not deserve to be spoken to. And for Winter's family, this breakup is a long time coming.
Her sister, Chantel Jimeno, says in the episode that she's happy they broke up because "they weren't good for each other." And their parents saw the red flags from a mile away.
Winter also opens up about Jah's suggestion that she call him "Lord" and submit herself to him because that's what his religion teaches from the New Testament. Winter explains to Chantel that she realized she didn't deserve to be spoken down to or mistreated, as she felt Jah had begun to do more and more.
"When it first happened, I was so sad and didn't know what to do," Winter says of Jah telling her to leave. "I didn't want to tell Mommy or anyone. I just literally sat with all my things in my car at a grocery store. And I prayed."
Afterward, she drove to their parents' house.
Winter converted to Jah's religion, much to her family's disappointment.
Early in Season 3, Winter converted to Jah's religion, the Church of the Nazarene. She was willing to follow the religion's teachings and to even submit to Jah as his wife. But she saw him change before they had the chance to actually get married. And she didn't feel like Jah was deserving of the respect and adoration he insisted she give him.
The talk of polygamy in the Nov. 29, 2021, episode is the catalyst which helps Winter see just how different they are. Although Jah doesn't outright suggest that he eventually has more wives in addition to Winter, it seems like something he brought up in order to gauge her reaction on the matter.
Judging by Instagram, it looks like Winter and Jah are still broken up. She doesn't have an engagement ring on in any of her photos. It might be a while before she mentally moves past her relationship for good, but in the meantime, Winter has the full support of her family.
Watch The Family Chantel on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.