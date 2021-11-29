Jah May Not Be Redeemable After the Way He Treated Winter on 'The Family Chantel'

For Winter Everett, Season 3 of The Family Chantel starts off with a war against her family and their different opinions of her boyfriend, Jah. Things get worse when Winter converts to his religion and then accepts his marriage proposal.

But in the Nov. 29, 2021 episode, which was released on Discovery Plus early, Jah tells her to leave their home after a heated argument. And now, fans want to know — did Winter and Jah break up for good?