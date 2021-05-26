Kevin and Madison Are Set to Be Married on 'This Is Us,' but Do They Make It to the Altar? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 5 finale of This Is Us.

Fans of This Is Us are all too familiar with the gut punches it throws at the end of most episodes and the many layers it builds to keep us all guessing as each season passes. When it comes to Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) future, who he ends up with, and the women and children in his life, it can be a lot to keep track of.