Sydney Might Be a Favorite to Win 'Survivor 41,' but She Could Be in Danger

Season 41 of Survivor has been completely unpredictable, with likable player after likable player going home. One thing we have been able to predict so far, though, is that the Luvu tribe would be safe. However, that could change in Episode 4 of Survivor 41 … and it looks like an audience favorite could be in danger.

Sydney Segal has been one of the more featured members of the Luvu tribe, considering that Luvu hasn’t gotten much screen time at all thanks to winning all the immunity challenges so far. But in Episode 4, Sydney plays a much bigger role. Does that mean she gets voted out of Survivor 41? Or does she gain a new position of power?

The Sydney we know and love so far is just a track star from Los Angeles. Although she currently lives and studies in NYC, her experiences hiking Machu Picchu and winning track and cross country races make her a prime physical threat for the title of Sole Survivor. And her law degree in progress adds another layer of threat — but is she as threatening as she seems?

And one thing we already love about her is that she’s not afraid to be herself. She shared, “I think people are just going to see me as a fiery personality. I’m hoping it’s not perceived as annoying but honestly, I don’t care.” So far, that’s definitely the case … but whether people think she’s annoying is up for debate.

“I’ve been watching since I could remember,” she told Parade . It’s always just been a part of my life. Always something that’s gotten me excited for the week.”

The 26-year-old law student seems like a frontrunner to win, despite some poor decisions when it comes to her alliance. And all things considered, she knows the game better than anyone.

It’s possible that Sydney could get voted out of ‘Survivor 41.’

Whether or not Sydney is voted out in Episode 4, her amount of screen time proves that she may have some significant impact on the game. If Luvu does go to tribal council, Sydney’s first time pleading her case might not go so well. However, Luvu has been such a strong tribe up until this point. If they go to tribal, it’s likely because they decide to throw the challenge to vote off Naseer.

But Naseer could be a huge asset to many of the Luvu players, whereas Sydney might be seen as more unpredictable and erratic. Sydney clearly marches to the beat of her own drum, and that’s not always useful for the other contestants. Plus, if the Luvu tribe follows Deshawn’s lead in throwing the challenge, this could be too upsetting for ex-NFL player Danny to look past, splitting their seemingly inseparable alliance down the middle.

Does Sydney get voted out? Well in that scenario, Danny and Erika — who we hear calling someone, likely Sydney, “very reactive and very impulsive,” in the Episode 4 preview — would be leading the charge.