The 'House of the Dragon' Dragons Are Behind Every Character's Motives

However, Rhaenyra doesn’t believe this. And regardless of if it’s true, Daemon has no right to a dragon egg since he is not the heir to the throne after Viserys announces Rhaenyra as his rightful heir. In a passive fit of anger, Viserys insists that he go get the egg from Daemon, but because the journey would be unsafe, Otto (Rhys Ifans), makes the journey himself to get the egg back.

Unsurprisingly, Daemon refuses to give up the egg to Otto. Behind Daemon, his dragon Caraxes reminds Otto who he’s dealing with.