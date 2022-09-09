A High School Yearbook Photo of 'The Bachelorette's' Erich Schwer in Blackface Recently Surfaced

On Sept. 7, Reddit user amberrmarie1 uploaded pictures from what they said was Erich Schwer's high school yearbook. In one photo, Erich is wearing what appears to be Blackface as well as an Afro wig. The caption next to the picture reads, "It was swell."

The responses on Reddit range from exhaustion from the Black community to confusion as to how something like this was able to slip by producers of The Bachelorette. A conspiracy-minded person might think that mistake was intentional.