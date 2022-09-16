Leaked Text Messages Reveal 'Bachelorette' Star Erich Schwer Was There for the Wrong Reasons

Erich's ex-girlfriend responded, "You just expected me to continue dating you while you go on a reality show to 'find love,'" to which he replied, "It isn’t real, but you’re right. I am sorry I really didn’t think this all through."

"I didn’t realize the implications," the New Jersey native soon continued. "I am sorry. I thought we could get on the same page about this. I really didn’t mean for this to hurt you."