The 'Gossip Girl' Reboot Cast Members Shared Their Thoughts on the Original Series

More than eight-and-a-half years after The CW edition of Gossip Girl went off the air, the concept has been rebooted for HBO Max. The original series was led by wealthy Upper East Sider frenemies Blair Waldorf (Leighton Meester) and Serena van der Woodsen (Blake Lively). Their antics with the other characters and their major fashion moments influenced an entire generation of teenagers.

Though the drama continued to attract fans on streaming services, the HBO Max reboot will provide a more modern and Gen Z take on the beloved original concept. The school and the neighborhood are still the same, but the characters' backgrounds and the influence of social media will make the new series quite different.

Source: Karolina Wojtasik / HBO Max

Ahead of the Gossip Girl reboot's July 8 premiere, several of the actors playing the new characters spoke withVariety about what sticks out to them from The CW show. You know you love them, but do the stars of the reboot feel the same way?

A few of the 'Gossip Girl' reboot cast members shared what they remember most from the original show.

In a video for Variety, Jordan Alexander (Julien Calloway), Whitney Peak (Zoya Lott), Eli Brown (Obie Bergmann IV), Thomas Doherty (Max Wolfe), Evan Mock (Aki Menzies), Emily Alyn Lind (Audrey Hope) first discussed their favorite scenes from The CW show. While Whitney enjoyed when Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick) took on a new identity in Paris, Evan loved when Serena threw her phone in the trash.

The new stars were then asked which character they would want to return to the reboot. Whitney said that she wants to see Blair's Polish maid, Dorota Kishlovsky, back on the screen.

"Dorota! I loved Dorota..." Whitney said. "Her relationship to Blair was the most heartwarming thing. That relationship, specifically, I think they had such a close bond which was refreshing to watch... She's just funny."

Thomas, Jordan, and Evan agreed that they would want Blair Waldorf to take back her place as the rightful queen of the Upper East Side.

"She was my favorite character in the original," Thomas said.

Evan noted that the brunette beauty had "many one-liners."

"She's not very nice, but that's kind of like the driving force..." Jordan explained. "She's an antagonist, so i think that's really compelling and interesting."

Though only Kristen Bell will be reprising her original role as the Gossip Girl narrator, it's clear now that viewers and the reboot stars would be interested in seeing a few familiar faces return.