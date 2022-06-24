Harry Styles Isn't on the Glastonbury Lineup, but Some Think He'll Still Perform

"Me hoping Harry Styles could be a secret act for Glastonbury. @glastonbury @Harry_Styles please please please? I’ll forever hold out hope,” one person tweeted.

“Manifesting a harry styles secret set at Glastonbury,” another added.

Glastonbury began on June 22, and it runs through Sunday, June 26. Billie is set to perform on Friday, and Harry's next show isn't until Sunday, in Hamburg, which means that he has an opening in his schedule if he wants to join her.