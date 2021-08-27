Finn Wittrock Totally Gets 'The Shining' Vibe in 'AHS: Double Feature'

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: Double Feature.

If you were able to stomach the first two episodes of American Horror Story: Double Feature, then you might understand the vibe it gives off right away: think The Shining meets modern-day vampires.

And Finn Wittrock, who stars in Season 10 as Harry, a struggling TV writer, definitely understands the inspirations behind the season and the iconic horror film.