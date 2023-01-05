Spotify Is Making a Playlist That You Can't Listen to for a Year “Just Because”
It's only a couple days into 2023 and Spotify is already wanting us to think ahead to 2024. Like, OK Spotify, let's slow our roll just a little bit. We haven't even had time to write out our goals yet (not us already procrastinating in the new year).
In Spotify's new user experience, "Playlist in a Bottle," Spotify curates a pseudo time capsule based on each individual user's preferences and answers to questions. What is it exactly and how do you get your own Spotify time capsule? We break it down for you!
What is Spotify's "Playlist in a Bottle?"
Spotify's "Playlist in a Bottle" is described as an "interactive, in-app experience that captures who you are musically right now and then lets you revisit your 2023 musical self one year later."
Here's how to get your own Spotify time capsule!
The first thing you have to do is make sure you have the latest Spotify app. After you've done that, you can either go to spotify.com/playlistinabottle on your cellphone or scan the QR code found on that same link. Once you get there, you're going to be prompted to the screen above, where you simply click the "get started" button.
The first thing you have to do is choose the type of bottle you want. Your options are "an actual bottle," "that tiny pocket in your jeans, "a gumball machine," "a lunchbox," "a teddy bear," and "a lil’ acorn." (We chose the gumball machine because we've always wanted one.)
Once you choose your vessel, you're given three prompts that you are to answer with a song. You have the option to choose a different prompt if you can't think of an answer, and you also can answer more than three prompts. When you start to type your answer, the song should auto-populate.
Our first prompt was "A song that you need to hear live in 2023," to which we answered "Karma" by Taylor Swift because we will be at The Eras Tour if it's the last thing we do.
We decided to skip "A song that reminds you of your favorite person" because we have so many favorite people and couldn't choose just one.
The next prompt was "A song you’re going to kiss someone to this year" and we chose "Kiwi" by Harry Styles because there is nothing sexier than that song or that man.
We ended up skipping "A song that sounds like the year 3023" and "A song that’s going to be this summer’s anthem."
The third prompt we answered was "A song you’d pay to hear for the first time again." We chose "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns and Roses because there is nothing more epic than that intro.
Finally, we decided to add "Defying Gravity" from the Broadway musical Wicked for "A song that should be here just because" for the reason of well, just because.
After adding all your songs, click the "I'm done" button. You should reach a page that says, "I made a playlist that I can't listen to for a year."
You're then able to share this page to all your social media platforms so that the people know that, well, you made a playlist that you can't listen to for a year.
Jokes aside, we are very excited about our playlist. There's nothing better than Mommy and Daddy (ie. Taylor and Harry) mixed in with some '80s rock and musical theater. Like, if the clubs would just play this, then we would go all the time. Guess we'll just have to dance around our bedrooms in the interim. See you in a year, besties!