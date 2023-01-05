Spotify Is Making a Playlist That You Can't Listen to for a Year “Just Because”

It's only a couple days into 2023 and Spotify is already wanting us to think ahead to 2024. Like, OK Spotify, let's slow our roll just a little bit. We haven't even had time to write out our goals yet (not us already procrastinating in the new year).

In Spotify's new user experience, "Playlist in a Bottle," Spotify curates a pseudo time capsule based on each individual user's preferences and answers to questions. What is it exactly and how do you get your own Spotify time capsule? We break it down for you!