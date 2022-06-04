TV Viewers, You’re Invited to Queen Elizabeth’s Star-Studded Party at the Palace

For a 96-year-old, Queen Elizabeth II sure knows how to party! The British monarch is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this weekend, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. And the jubilee includes the star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace, held at her home at Buckingham Palace tonight, Saturday, June 4.

But for the Yanks wondering how to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace, we have good news: ABC News is covering the event with a primetime special for U.S. viewers.