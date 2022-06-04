TV Viewers, You’re Invited to Queen Elizabeth’s Star-Studded Party at the Palace
For a 96-year-old, Queen Elizabeth II sure knows how to party! The British monarch is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this weekend, marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne. And the jubilee includes the star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace, held at her home at Buckingham Palace tonight, Saturday, June 4.
But for the Yanks wondering how to watch the Platinum Party at the Palace, we have good news: ABC News is covering the event with a primetime special for U.S. viewers.
In fact, ABC News has already started its coverage of the Platinum Jubilee. In a press release, the outlet announced that it had partnered with BBC Studios to bring live reports from London to Good Morning America, with GMA weekend anchor Eva Pilgrim hosting special editions of the morning show today, Saturday, June 4, and tomorrow, Sunday, June 5.
What is ‘Party at the Palace’?
Party at the Palace is ABC News’ primetime coverage of the Platinum Party at the Palace, airing on Saturday, June 4.
“The evening will pivot around global themes that have been born, or evolved, during the breadth of Her Majesty’s reign due to extraordinary British and Commonwealth contributions including Fashion, Sport, The Environment, 70 Years of Pop Music and Musicals,” BBC says in a press release.
Organizers have set up three stages at Buckingham Palace for the event, and the set design includes 70 columns representing the 70 years Queen Elizabeth has reigned.
And a lucky 22,000 people will attend the event, including 10,000 guests picked in a public ballot and another 7,500 guests selected for their work with the Armed Forces, volunteer operations, and charities.
Who is performing at the Platinum Party at the Palace?
Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Elton John, Hans Zimmer, Craig David, Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Nile Rogers, and Sam Ryder will all perform at the event, among others. And Diana Ross will close out the party, with her first live U.K. performance in 15 years.
“Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world, and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion,” Diana said in a statement.
The party will also feature appearances and performances from the casts of the West End shows The Phantom of the Opera, Hamilton, Six, The Lion King, and Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.
Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Julie Andrews, Ellie Simmonds, and dancers from The Royal Ballet will all be present for the festivities. And BBC promises “some surprises left for the evening itself”!
How can I watch ‘Party at the Palace’?
Party at the Palace will air tonight, Saturday, June 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, TV Insider reports. It will also be available for your streaming pleasure on Hulu starting tomorrow, Sunday, June 5. Hulu offers an ad-supported plan for $6.99 per month and a no-ad plan for $12.99 per month, and both options have a 30-day free trial.