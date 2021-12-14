Is Britney Spears Catholic? Here's Where She Stands With Religion

Because Britney shared that she was converting to Catholicism with her Instagram followers before quickly deleting the post, the whole thing leaves a lot of room for questions about what her current religion really is. At this point, no one knows for sure, since Britney hasn’t spoken up again about going to church or anything else of that nature. One thing that has certainly slowed down since Britney's religious announcement are the risqué photo spreads she used to constantly post on her feed.