Is Dr. Choi Returning to ‘Chicago Med’? What We Know About Brian Tee’s Future on the Show

At the moment, Brian is basking in the excitement of his lead role in Expats - in other words, he’s taking time away from Chicago Med to film the new series. According to TV Insider , the Amazon Original Series is based on the novel The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee. Brian’s character faces a family tragedy while living in Hong Kong among a close expatriate community.

The same source confirms that Brian remains a series regular in Season 7 of Chicago Med despite his temporary absence. Keeping him on the show allows for the opportunity to show Ethan dealing with the trauma associated with almost losing his life and how the Season 6 finale’s events might have impacted his relationship with Archer after both narrowly escaped death thanks to the other.

New episodes of Chicago Med return to NBC Wednesdays at 8 PM ET.