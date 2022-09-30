Could Southlands King Halbrand Actually Be Sauron on ‘The Rings of Power’?

Just look at the titles of Reddit posts from the past two weeks:

“Halbrand is Sauron.”

“Halbrand is not Sauron.”

“Does anyone still believe Halbrand could be Sauron after this episode?”

“Damn … Halbrand is Sauron after all …”

As you’ll see below, viewers have found convincing evidence that Halbrand is indeed the infamous LOTR antagonist. But perhaps there’s too much evidence. Perhaps Halbrand’s suspicious behavior is a red herring…