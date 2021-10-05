Is NBC's New Drama 'La Brea' Based on a Book?

The latest series to enter the fall television lineup is NBC's drama La Brea. Created by David Appelbaum, the show follows an apocalyptic storyline in which a mysterious sinkhole swallows half of the Los Angeles population and brings them to a prehistoric setting.

Starring Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, the hourlong program establishes mini-stories within the larger one, such as if a character can survive an animal attack or what the therapist is hiding.