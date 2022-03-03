Is Lady Gaga Still Aboard the Star-Studded 'Bullet Train'?

The upcoming action-comedy film Bullet Train has a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Bad Bunny, and Zazie Beetz — to name just a few. With such a talented ensemble cast, it wouldn't be unexpected for more of Hollywood's elite to join in on the fun. There have been whispers that Lady Gaga might be appearing in a leading role on Bullet Train. So, will Mother Monster herself star in the film?

Read on for everything we know about Lady Gaga and her involvement in Bullet Train.