The Mini-Series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Might Remind You of a Popular Novel

The Mini-Series 'Nine Perfect Strangers' Might Remind You of a Popular NovelBy Tatayana Yomary
Aug. 17 2021, Published 6:16 p.m. ET
From The Lord of the Rings to The Handmaid’s Tale, book lovers can agree that seeing adaptations come to life on the small and big screen takes the stories we've read on the page to the next level. And it looks like Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers will be the next adaptation to captivate viewers.
The Nine Perfect Strangers series tells the story of nine guests who are battling their own demons. Since this storyline goes hand-in-hand with a popular book, fans have an obvious question: Is Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers based on the book by the same name? Keep reading to find out.
'Nine Perfect Strangers' is based on the 2018 'New York Times' bestselling novel.
If you consider yourself a book lover, you might already know that Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers is based on the novel of the same name.
Written by Liane Moriarty, Nine Perfect Strangers is a New York Times bestselling novel that wraps the genres of mystery, thriller, and suspense all into one book.
Decider reports that Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is set to have an eight-episode run starting in mid-August 2021. The outlet also shares that the first three episodes of the series will premiere on August 18, 2021, with the following episodes released weekly.
Since the series will only deliver eight episodes, the chances of Nine Perfect Strangers diving deep into the backstories of each character seem slim, but the omissions might come in handy in the long run, should the show eventually get greenlit for more seasons.
‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ brings the dream team of Nicole Kidman, Liane Moriarty, and David E. Kelly together again.
Fans of Big Little Lies are in for a major treat! The dream team behind the award-winning series has also sprinkled their magic on Nine Perfect Strangers. Yes, you read that correctly!
Nicole Kidman, Liane Moriarty, and writer/producer David E. Kelly are the brains behind Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. So, it’s safe to say that the talented trio will come in major clutch to make the new series a success.
Plus, the July 2021 release of the Nine Perfect Strangers trailer has already built up tons of momentum for viewers. The teaser takes us through the personalities of the strangers at Tranquillum House. Some strangers are excited to fix themselves, while others are a bit leery of what’s to come.
Will the wellness retreat help the guests discover a stronger sense of self? Will it be a complete disaster? Only time will tell.
Nine Perfect Strangers will be available to stream on Hulu beginning on August 18, 2021.