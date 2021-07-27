'RHONY's' Luann de Lesseps Claims Ramona Singer Will Not Be Leaving Anytime Soon

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York has been filled with tons of drama. From Eboni K. Williams calling out cast members (rightfully so) for white fragility to the ladies having an intervention about Sonja Morgan’s drinking, viewers have been sharing their sentiments on social media. And with their opinions comes the topic of Ramona Singer 's rumored exit from the show.

Many viewers have long been hoping that Ramona will be given her walking papers. And with rumors running rampant about Season 13 being Ramona’s last, fans are wondering what’s going on behind the scenes at Bravo. However, Luann de Lesseps has come to her defense to set the record straight.

So, is Ramona Singer leaving the ‘RHONY'? Keep reading to get the deets!