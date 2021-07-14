'Space Jame: A New Legacy' Is a Modern Take on the '90s Classic

Sometimes, you just can't mess with a good thing. Just ask those who have side-eyed various TV show and movie remakes from over the years. But when it was finally announced that the new Space Jam movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, was green-lit from Warner Bros., most fans of the original couldn't help getting excited.

This was a sequel that was decades in the making. Only, some people still aren't totally clear on if the Space Jam movie is an actual sequel, a reboot, or something else altogether.