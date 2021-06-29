Britney Spears Claims Sister Jamie Lynn and Family "Lived off" of Her for Years

She claims that her family, which presumably includes her sister, the actress and singer Jamie Lynn, have "lived off" of her for years. So fans naturally want to know: What is Jamie Lynn Spears' net worth?

The subject of Britney Spears ' conservatorship and its abusive nature has been a hot topic of recent discussion. The pop singer's 2007 meltdown not only worried Britney's fans, it also put her career and finances in jeopardy. The artist's father and management team took over her affairs in 2008 and now, after 13 years, Britney's been opening up about her conservatorship.

Her single led to an EP and two more country singles. These days, Jamie Lynn appears in Netflix's series Sweet Magnolias as Noreen Fitzgibbons, and will probably reprise the role if the show continues.

Jamie Lynn made headlines in 2008, the same year as her sister Britney's conservatorship was enacted, when she gave birth to her first child Maddie at 17 years old. She took some time off to raise her baby before returning to work. In 2013, Jamie Lynn re-branded herself as a country musician, and her first single, "How Could I Want More," debuted at No. 29 on the Country Music Billboard chart.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jamie Lynn is currently worth $6 million. While she has released music of her own, Britney's younger sister became a household name thanks to appearances in Nickelodeon's All That and Zoey 101. It's unclear how much she made on these programs, but as a point of reference, Miranda Cosgrove reportedly made $180,000 per episode of iCarly, per The New York Post .

Jamie Lynn Spears rejects the accusation that she's lived off of Britney Spears' conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to speak up on her sister's conservatorship and said that she's only ever supported Britney. Plus, she says she's been earning her own money since she was 9 years old.

"I just want to take a second to address a few things," she said. "The only reason I haven't before is because I felt like until my sister is able to speak for herself and say what she felt she needed to say publicly, that it wasn't my place and it wasn't the right thing to do. But now that she's very clearly spoken and said what she needed to say, I feel like I can follow her lead and say what I feel I need to say."

"I think it's extremely clear from the day I was born I have only loved, adored, and supported my sister," she continued. "I mean, this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullsh--. I don't care if she wants to run away to the rainforest and have a gazillion babies in the middle of nowhere or if she wants to come back and dominate the world the way she has so many times before. Because I have nothing to gain or lose either way. This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who is only concerned about her happiness."

Jamie Lynn went on to say that she made a conscious decision to be a part of Britney's life "as her sister" and to be "an aunt to those boys [Britney's children]." "Maybe I didn't support the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I have supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I'll support her long after," she said. "Note that."