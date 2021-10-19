Is Jamie Skaar a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

32-year-old Jamie Skaar is a contestant on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette . Jamie is the lucky suitor who gets the coveted first one-on-one date with Michelle.

So who is Jamie? What does he do for work? Does he have an Instagram? Let's investigate.

Who is Jamie on Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette?'

Michelle recently teased to Entertainment Tonight that Jamie was one of the men who made an impression on her. His official ABC biography says that Jamie is a Biotech CEO who lives in San Diego, Calif. He does in fact have an Instagram account, @jamieskaar24, where he has a link to his company in his bio, along with an inspirational statement: "I hope that when they paint my picture, they remember to color outside the lines."

Article continues below advertisement

Jamie's Instagram also reveals that The Bachelorette contestant is dedicated to following healthy fitness and exercise regimens. He also has mentioned his love and gratitude for the female family members in his life, and mentioned that he was "raised predominantly" by women.

Jamie made a sweet Instagram post with adoring words for Michelle in honor of The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere. Check out Jamie's post below.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Jamie's biography, the contestant is "the type of guy who will show up at the airport and let the ticketing agent decide his destination." He wants an independent wife who will match his adventurous spirit, and will always be down to join him for dinner at the latest local hotspot.

Article continues below advertisement