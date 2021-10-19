Is Jamie Skaar a Frontrunner on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)By Katherine Stinson
Oct. 19 2021, Published 6:14 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.
32-year-old Jamie Skaar is a contestant on Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette. Jamie is the lucky suitor who gets the coveted first one-on-one date with Michelle.
So who is Jamie? What does he do for work? Does he have an Instagram? Let's investigate.
Who is Jamie on Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette?'
Michelle recently teased to Entertainment Tonight that Jamie was one of the men who made an impression on her. His official ABC biography says that Jamie is a Biotech CEO who lives in San Diego, Calif. He does in fact have an Instagram account, @jamieskaar24, where he has a link to his company in his bio, along with an inspirational statement: "I hope that when they paint my picture, they remember to color outside the lines."
Jamie's Instagram also reveals that The Bachelorette contestant is dedicated to following healthy fitness and exercise regimens. He also has mentioned his love and gratitude for the female family members in his life, and mentioned that he was "raised predominantly" by women.
Jamie made a sweet Instagram post with adoring words for Michelle in honor of The Bachelorette Season 18 premiere. Check out Jamie's post below.
According to Jamie's biography, the contestant is "the type of guy who will show up at the airport and let the ticketing agent decide his destination." He wants an independent wife who will match his adventurous spirit, and will always be down to join him for dinner at the latest local hotspot.
Jamie also apparently flew to Ecuador once just to try Ecuadorian chocolate. A lot of pics on his Instagram feature Jamie hiking, traveling, or posting motivational inspiration for fellow business founders and fitness junkies.
Jamie isn't afraid to post about tough issues.
Jamie recounted the story of how he was once nearly shot by an older white man in a random bathroom for no apparent reason. Jamie definitely appears to be very socially and politically aware and isn't afraid to post about major issues beyond the typical Instagram fare.
So, does Jamie find love with Michelle or does their relationship fizzle out?
Bachelor Nation's resident spoiler sleuth Reality Steve revealed that Michelle does get engaged on The Bachelorette, but not to Jamie. It's not quite clear when Jamie gets sent home but we know he at least makes it past night one in order to secure that one-on-one date.
Jamie seems like a great contestant for Michelle's season of The Bachelorette. It's always unfortunate when a contestant doesn't make it to the final rose, but at least Jamie gets to travel again to participate in Bachelor in Paradise!
Michelle's certainly got a tough job ahead of her, having to pick from 30 men vying for her love. We're rooting for Jamie and Michelle, of course! Everyone deserves a happy ever after.
Michelle's journey begins on The Bachelorette on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.